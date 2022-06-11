Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Takes Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 27,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after buying an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,951,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,117,000 after buying an additional 490,102 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,228,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after buying an additional 966,619 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $84.68 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.47%.

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

