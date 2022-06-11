Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 86,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,556,743,000 after buying an additional 1,095,588 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after buying an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,920,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,826,000 after buying an additional 765,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CSX by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,595,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,584,000 after buying an additional 1,299,634 shares during the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.49 and a 12-month high of $38.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

