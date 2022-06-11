Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 115.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after buying an additional 13,768,272 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 95.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $934,445,000 after buying an additional 5,193,267 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after buying an additional 5,373,594 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after buying an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,498,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $391,653,000 after buying an additional 2,138,768 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MCHP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $64.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.276 dividend. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total transaction of $130,591.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,031.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total value of $40,005.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,564 shares of company stock valued at $637,217 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.