Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases Shares of 178,973 VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 178,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.10% of VTEX as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in VTEX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VTEX shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.33.

NYSE:VTEX opened at $4.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $780.87 million and a P/E ratio of -11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $3.71 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.75.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $34.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

