Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 829,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,631 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.35% of Dada Nexus worth $10,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DADA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 1,437.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,763,000 after buying an additional 217,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 412,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after buying an additional 208,663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 26,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Dada Nexus by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on DADA shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

Dada Nexus stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.53. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $32.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $317.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.39 million. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

