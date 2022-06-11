Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Purchased by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 774.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. FMR LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Nucor by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,831,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,014,000 after acquiring an additional 290,534 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $30,594,000. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the 4th quarter worth $23,240,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Nucor by 870.3% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 224,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,613,000 after acquiring an additional 201,254 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total transaction of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,639 shares of company stock worth $4,736,302. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NUE opened at $120.17 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.77.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

