Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires Shares of 21,798 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 21,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,534,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,520 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,997,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,222,000 after acquiring an additional 114,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.52. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.