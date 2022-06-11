Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,023 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,098,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 130,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 33,960 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates NY now owns 13,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $49.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.70 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

