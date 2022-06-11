Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 457.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $671,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 464.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 346,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,065,000 after buying an additional 285,027 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 140,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,182,000 after buying an additional 10,643 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 330.9% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 5,397 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $178.59 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $168.90 and a twelve month high of $244.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.97 and a 200-day moving average of $201.69.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

