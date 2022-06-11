Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Increases Holdings in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in VNET Group were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in VNET Group by 447.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in VNET Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.46 million, a PE ratio of -32.78 and a beta of 0.15. VNET Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

VNET Group ( NASDAQ:VNET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $273.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.94 million. VNET Group had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 10.41%. As a group, analysts expect that VNET Group, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on VNET Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their price objective on VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VNET Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

