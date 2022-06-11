Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Battalion Oil Co. (NYSE:BATL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 348,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 2.14% of Battalion Oil worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Battalion Oil by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 123,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Battalion Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Battalion Oil by 4,505.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 614,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 601,087 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BATL opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Battalion Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $227.29 million, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Battalion Oil ( NYSE:BATL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Battalion Oil had a negative net margin of 28.17% and a positive return on equity of 45.38%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter.

In other news, COO Daniel P. Rohling bought 2,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $35,592.51. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at $244,989.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,137 shares of company stock worth $92,505. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Battalion Oil Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company held interests in 40,400 net acres in the Delaware Basin located in the counties of Pecos, Reeves, Ward, and Winkler, Texas.

