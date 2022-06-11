GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its stake in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,979 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in GDS were worth $3,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in GDS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,064,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,749 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 26,076 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth about $30,383,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GDS opened at $30.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.21. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.09.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of GDS to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GDS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

