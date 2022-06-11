Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.16% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $4,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,048.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $93.63 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.30 and a 52-week high of $156.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.75%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CBRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

