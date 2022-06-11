Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Purchases 26,205 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,205 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Yandex by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Yandex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YNDX opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.84. Yandex has a one year low of $14.11 and a one year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Yandex ( NASDAQ:YNDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. Yandex had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

YNDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Yandex from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments.

