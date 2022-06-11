Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 25,243 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,243 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Post were worth $5,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Post by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $2,743,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Post by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth $4,870,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Post by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 12,400 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.26 per share, with a total value of $1,007,624.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,814.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Curl sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $328,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,306,123.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,250 shares of company stock worth $743,390 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup started coverage on Post in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Post from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NYSE POST opened at $78.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.60. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.83 and a 52 week high of $82.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.98.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Post had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Post (Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.