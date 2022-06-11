Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays lowered Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Eaton stock opened at $137.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $130.43 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $54.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

