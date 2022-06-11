Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Acquires New Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 193,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,698,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 0.14% of Squarespace as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQSP. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,707,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,302,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Shares of Squarespace stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Squarespace, Inc. has a one year low of $14.43 and a one year high of $64.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.67.

Squarespace ( NYSE:SQSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $207.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Squarespace, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SQSP. Piper Sandler downgraded Squarespace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho downgraded Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Squarespace from $39.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Squarespace (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.