Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 1,099 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,432 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.42% of Kimball Electronics worth $7,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,806 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball Electronics alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KE shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KE opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $497 million, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 7.86%.

Kimball Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Kimball Electronics, Inc provides contract electronics manufacturing services and diversified manufacturing services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's manufacturing services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.