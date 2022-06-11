Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Sells 935 Shares of Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P trimmed its position in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 935 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 1.66% of Utah Medical Products worth $6,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTMD. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 64.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 105.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 869 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Utah Medical Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 221.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,403 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 16.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara A. Payne sold 2,000 shares of Utah Medical Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $170,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,338 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Utah Medical Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $82.23 on Friday. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $133.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.66.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 30.34% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Utah Medical Products Profile (Get Rating)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.