Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Buys 651 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Thryv were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 184.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.98. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $841.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Thryv had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $308.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Thryv from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other Thryv news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 191,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $5,930,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,176,524 shares of company stock worth $59,978,661. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

