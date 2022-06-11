VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $65.49 on Friday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a twelve month low of $64.64 and a twelve month high of $78.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.