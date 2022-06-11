SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Acquired by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.08% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $42.80 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $42.31 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.77.

