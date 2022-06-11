Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,850 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HP from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.92.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $35.28 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average is $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.99%.

In related news, Director Bruce D. Broussard purchased 6,810 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.67 per share, for a total transaction of $249,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 20,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $754,938.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,857 shares of company stock worth $2,574,733 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

