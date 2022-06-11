Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,269 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 3,302.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

Shares of TY stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1 year low of $27.24 and a 1 year high of $35.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5289 per share. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Grace Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $58,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Tri-Continental Profile (Get Rating)

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.