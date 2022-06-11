Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 9,020 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,490,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,478,000 after acquiring an additional 235,769 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,117,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,523,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,481,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,320,000 after acquiring an additional 152,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,340,841 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kade Matthews bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.80 per share, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,598.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.65 per share, with a total value of $101,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 85,958 shares in the company, valued at $3,494,192.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $734,585 over the last 90 days. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $38.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.19. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.40 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 43.17%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

