Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Reduces Position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P decreased its stake in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 179.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,943,000 after purchasing an additional 24,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 2.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 123,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $125.26 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a twelve month low of $117.45 and a twelve month high of $180.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.08.

J&J Snack Foods ( NASDAQ:JJSF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.50). J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $281.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is 78.09%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on J&J Snack Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut J&J Snack Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

