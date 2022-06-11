Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,663 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.08% of CEMEX worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.85 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. TheStreet downgraded CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
