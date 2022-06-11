Loomis Sayles & Co. L P Lowers Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 65,663 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned about 0.08% of CEMEX worth $8,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEMEX by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 33.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CX opened at $3.85 on Friday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CEMEX ( NYSE:CX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CEMEX had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CX. TheStreet downgraded CEMEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.96.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

