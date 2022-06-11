Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 704 Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 747.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 89,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LIT stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

