Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $140,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $106.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

