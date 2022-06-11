Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Purchased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,097,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,402 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Catalent were worth $140,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Catalent by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Catalent by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Catalent by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $378,000. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $106.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Catalent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64.
CTLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.86.
Catalent Company Profile (Get Rating)
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Catalent (CTLT)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.