Analysts Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) PT at $37.50

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 159,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 60,801 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,033,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,249,000 after buying an additional 206,698 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 68,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CADE opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $34.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bank will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

