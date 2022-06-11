Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,638 Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAX opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.10. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.71 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $305,600.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,356.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Baxter International from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Baxter International from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

