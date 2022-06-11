Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 444,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,411 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 194,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after purchasing an additional 17,755 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

RDIV stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day moving average is $42.65. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $38.07 and a twelve month high of $45.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.