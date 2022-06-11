Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Receives $90.56 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.18.

A number of research firms recently commented on RCL. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday. They set a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:RCL opened at $45.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2421.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $290,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

