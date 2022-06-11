Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,048 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Manning & Napier worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 30.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,438 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 243.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 433,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier by 255.9% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Manning & Napier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

MN stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $231.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.82. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 26.79%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Manning & Napier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

