Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,368 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.43.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies (Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.