Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGE. Barclays upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $160,399.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OGE opened at $39.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day moving average of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.49. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

