Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $27.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.42%.

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

