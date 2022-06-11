Legal & General Group Plc Trims Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 363,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,586 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.80% of Abiomed worth $130,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Abiomed by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 143,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,512,000 after purchasing an additional 113,062 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Abiomed by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Abiomed during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Abiomed by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 2Xideas AG raised its holdings in Abiomed by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 44,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Abiomed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.00.

In other news, Director Martin P. Sutter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.01, for a total value of $516,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 128,390 shares in the company, valued at $33,125,903.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,063 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,979. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $3,399,020 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABMD opened at $250.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $300.97. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $226.46 and a twelve month high of $379.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

