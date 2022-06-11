Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,454 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindenwold Advisors purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,222,000 after buying an additional 55,304 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $356.00 to $366.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.23.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $276.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.78. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $350.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 31.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $61,588.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,356.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

