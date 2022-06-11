The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Boosted by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,606 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 141.67%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

