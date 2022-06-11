Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.42.

NYSE:PLD opened at $117.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.91 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.37 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

