Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 4,821 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after purchasing an additional 18,370 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,089,000.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

NASDAQ COMT opened at $45.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.