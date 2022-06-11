Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,444 iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $858,845,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,870,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,028,445,000 after buying an additional 3,423,449 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 35.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,309,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,030,000 after buying an additional 2,681,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,282,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,544.2% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $86.55 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $108.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

