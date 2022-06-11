2,469 Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Purchased by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.67. UniFirst Co. has a 1-year low of $156.04 and a 1-year high of $242.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.00.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.38). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

