Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,567 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Black Knight by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Black Knight by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $66.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $84.27. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.89.

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 34.27%. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BKI shares. TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

