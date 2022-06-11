6,389 Shares in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berry Global Group stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

