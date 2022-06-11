Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF (NYSEARCA:HDG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.91% of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Hedge Replication ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in ProShares Hedge Replication ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 82,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDG opened at $47.17 on Friday. ProShares Hedge Replication ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $49.54.

