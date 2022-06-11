Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $70.03 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85.

