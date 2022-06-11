Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 321 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco stock opened at $81.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.91%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $6,451,548.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares in the company, valued at $7,609,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

