Legal & General Group Plc Has $133.33 Million Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,905 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.62% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $133,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1,498.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 25,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 71,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, for a total transaction of $105,215.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Vertical Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.94.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $163.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

